Hurricanes defeat Titans

The Hurricanes continued their undefeated streak with a decisive 110-79 win over the Titans on Friday.

From the tip-off, the Hurricanes jumped out to an early lead hitting 3-pointer after 3-pointer with a score of 14-2.

Starting point guard Tyler Shippen left the game early with an apparent ankle injury but later returned in the second quarter finishing with 14 points on the game. At the end of the first quarter, the Hurricanes held a comfortable 29-14 lead.

Throughout the remainder of the first half, the Titans continued to struggle as the Hurricanes’ 3-point and inside attacks continued. The Hurricanes led the game into the half 42-17.

As the second half began, the Titans began to chip into the Hurricane’s lead with a couple of 3-pointers by the leading scorer for the Titans, Easton Thompson. The Hurricanes quickly answered with a couple of 3-pointers themselves and brought the lead back to 20 leading 68-42.

The Hurricanes were able to keep the momentum and the baskets flowing as they comfortably defeated the Titans, 110-79, with McKay Shippen leading the way for the Hurricanes with 24 points.

“I’m just happy with how our guys played,” Shippen said. “From the start, we hit our stride and from there we just didn’t take our foot off the gas. The Titans are a tough team but we just kept the pressure on them from start to finish and it shows in how we played.”

With that win, the Hurricanes advance to the semi-finals facing the Knights this Saturday at the BYU-Idaho Center.