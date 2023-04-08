I-Night is coming back to town

On April 15 in various locations Campus Life Events is hosting three events, which includes I-Night. This is expected to kick off the semester and will run from 7-11 p.m.

At the beginning of a new semester, the air is filled with celebrations for students. I-Night is a classic BYU-Idaho event that helps bring in the excitement of a new semester.

I-Night is filled with games, prizes, a dance with a DJ and some inflatable games to play with friends. Not to mention the popular “Hangry Games” are back.

I-Night is a way for students to meet new peers and enjoy their last few nights before the start of a new semester.

“Always a fun way to start the semester,” said Kimball Wilkes, a junior studying biomedicine.

The locations of the event are between three different buildings; BYU-Idaho Center, John W. Hart Physical Education Building and the Manwarning Center.

Pre-sell tickets are $6 while at the door will cost $7. To buy pre-sell tickets view the BYU-I ticket office website.