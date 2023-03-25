I-Serve comes together to donate food to locals in need

“There is a serious need for the charity that gives attention to those who are unnoticed, hope to those who are discouraged, aid to those who are afflicted. True charity is love in action. The need for charity is everywhere,” said President Thomas S. Monson, former president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a 2010 general conference session.

I-Serve and volunteers came out to help those in need of food. On Tuesday, March 21 students met at 5:15 p.m. and split into groups to deliver food that had been gathered by the city of Rexburg.

“It feels awesome actually,” said Ana Flores, a junior studying biomedical science. “The first time I did it, I just felt full of joy, and I enjoyed seeing the face of the people that you help and how they are happy. It fills you.”

The activity was organized by Stefanie Birrer a senior studying social work. She and a group created a community project for a previous class and after doing it, she decided it was something that she wanted to keep doing.

They deliver food to all the senior citizens and people with other needs. They deliver the food to apartment complexes in town, with the help of the students from I-Serve and other volunteers.

“It’s heaven, I love it,” Birrer said. “I look forward to it. And it’s so fun, all the students that come and help and support it really is inspiring to me.”

All are welcome to come and volunteer to help continue this project. They gather once a month, more details can be found on the I-Belong app.