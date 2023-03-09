Idaho Transportation Department will renovate Rexburg’s freeway exits

The Idaho Transportation Department will construct a Diverging Diamond Interchange for Exits 332 and 333 in Rexburg, Idaho, beginning in 2024 in order to reduce congestion and increase safety in these areas.

The project began in 2014 with the Idaho Transportation Department identifying demands and needs in Madison County. Over the last nine years, the department has involved members of the community many times throughout the process to determine what is best for the county.

Construction will be done one interchange at a time beginning with Exit 332 before moving on to Exit 333. When one interchange receives construction, the other will remain open to serve as a detour.

“Fully closing each interchange will allow crews to work much faster and complete both interchanges in one construction season,” said Zak Johnson, the manager for the construction project. “This will reduce impacts to drivers during construction and make the area safer for crews.”

Johnson said the department is coordinating with city officials, country officials and representatives from BYU-Idaho to schedule construction on these interchanges.

For tips and tricks on how to navigate a Diverging Diamond Interchange, click here.