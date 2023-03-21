Knights advance to semifinals

The quarter-finals of the men’s basketball tournament began on Friday night at the BYU-I Center at 6 p.m. The Spartans faced off against the Knights.

The first quarter began with the Knights taking an early lead.

The Knights’ sharpshooting put them up 8-3 right off the bat. The Spartans pushed back and eventually tied it up at 13-13, forcing a Knights’ timeout. The Knights ended the first quarter with a layup by Bronx Holbrook to put them up 21-20.

In the second quarter, the Spartans’ defense forced the Knights into several shot clock violations. The first half ended with the Spartans leading 41-37.

In the third quarter, the two teams continued to exchange buckets. The Spartans went on a 10-0 run before the Knights answered with a run of their own, putting the scores at 54-53 Spartans.

The Knights managed to end the third quarter leading 63-59.

“I think it was just the occasion,” Taggart Chandler said. “Coach and my teammates trusted me with hitting these tough shots with this much pressure, so it was a good feeling to see them go in and help us out”

In the final quarter, the Knights’ defense included a two-hand block from power forward Karson Lloyd, who grabbed the ball and slung it upcourt to the streaking Bronx Holbrook for an easy layup.

The fast-paced counter-attacking proved to be the downfall of the Spartans, who found themselves down 79-73. With their opponents in foul trouble, the Knights managed the game clock and hit their free throws, advancing to the semifinals with an 87-77 win.

“Coach told us to be smart, told us not to make any rash decisions, and that we would win if we just kept a cool head,” said Zachary Richins, a Knights player. “I think that was the difference between us and them. We were calm and they were trying to force it so much.”

For more information on the upcoming championship games and for any other sports scheduling, visit Campus Recreation.