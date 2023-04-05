Knitting together generations

The Spirit of Elijah and the Spirit of Ricks go hand and hand at BYU-Idaho. Without having experience in searching records and building a family tree, genealogy can seem daunting.

Every Wednesday, at the Rexburg Family Search Center, students can sign up through I-Belong to sharpen or begin to grow their family history skills.

The Family Search Center is located near the library behind the Tabernacle. In addition to the class offered through campus, they host a variety of other classes throughout the week for different skills related to family history.

To register for the class through campus, click here.