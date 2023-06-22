Legacy Flight Museum serves pancakes for Father’s Day weekend

The Legacy Flight Museum, on 400 Airport Road, provided free pancakes and the biannual fly-in on Saturday until 10 a.m. for everyone and their fathers to enjoy.

On the Legacy Flight Museum Facebook Page, this event was described as a Father’s Day Weekend Event. Many families showed up to eat the pancakes and celebrate their fathers, whether they were with them or remembering them.

“My dad’s what got me into the whole airplane thing” said Bobby Dennis, a graduating student from BYU-Idaho working in automotive engineering at the Idaho Material Handling Inc.

Dennis talked about his father and how he worked as a mechanic at the Flight Museum. His dad also flies helicopters to help in firefighting and is using his skills to do humanitarian work in Africa.

“I just love airplanes,” Dennis said. “My goal is to be a pilot when I grow up.”

He already has his private pilot’s license and is saving money now to slowly achieve his goal.

Families eating pancakes as they watch the planes take off. Photo credit: Rose Jones.

Other pilots, while not eating pancakes, flew in the sky in twos and threes for people to see while eating and waiting to eat their breakfast.

“I thought the food was wonderful,” said Nathanial Erwin, a sophomore studying history education at BYU-I. “I really enjoyed it.”

The line for pancakes weaved back and forth throughout the museum. Guests could enjoy and learn about the planes and artifacts surrounding them.

People waiting to pile up on pancakes and syrup. Photo credit: Rose Jones.

There was also an upstairs collection of equipment used by United States military veterans that people could explore after eating.

“I like watching the planes fly, but what I was really here for is the history section upstairs — the military history,” Erwin said. “I’m really obsessed with World War I, so just seeing stuff they use in the trenches and the different types of gas masks was really cool.”

The Flight Museum website explains how the museum’s goal is to give people an opportunity to see and learn about the aircraft used by United States Military Veterans.