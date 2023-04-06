Maundy Thursday: Christ suffers on the mount of olives

Maundy Thursday is the first day of Passover and the day the Savior suffered for the sins of the world in Gethsemane.

According to the Gospel Coalition website, maundy is the shortened form of the Latin word “mandatum” meaning command or mandate. It’s generally known as Maundy Thursday among different Christian faiths because of the “new commandment” given to the disciples that night.

“A new commandment I give unto you,” said Jesus Christ as recorded in John 13:34-35. “That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”

On the first day of Passover, Christ and His disciples gathered for the first Seder or what would come to be known as the Last Supper. At this meal, Christ instituted the sacrament by blessing and giving each disciple a piece of broken bread that represented His body. He then commanded them to drink from the cup that would represent His blood that is shed for the remission of sins.

At the Last Supper, Christ also washed the feet of His disciples. He made the point to teach them that though He is their Master, He still washed their feet so they must also minister to those around them without hesitation no matter their calling or status. After He washed their feet, Christ also announced that one of the disciples would betray Him. This stands as a supreme example of Christ’s kindness and humility — even knowing that He would betray Him just hours later, He still washes the feet of His betrayer.

After the Last Supper, Christ and His disciples go to the Mount of Olives, also known as Gethsemane. He instructed the disciples to stay awake and pray to overcome the temptation of sleep while He went into a separate area of the garden where He went to perform His Atonement.

According to Luke 22: 42-44 Christ prayed, “Saying, Father, if thou be willing, remove this cup from me: nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done. And there appeared an angel unto him from heaven, strengthening him. And being in an agony he prayed more earnestly: and his sweat was as it were great drops of blood falling down to the ground.”

Christ was left to suffer alone in the Garden of Gethsemane that night as His disciples gave into temptation and fell asleep. That night, He fulfilled the first part of hundreds of prophetic scriptures that described the Savior who would come to suffer and take upon Himself the sins of the world.

The prophet Alma prophesied of Christ’s sacrifice in Alma 7:11-13 saying, “And he shall go forth, suffering pains and afflictions and temptations of every kind; and this that the word might be fulfilled which saith he will take upon him the pains and the sicknesses of his people… and he will take upon him their infirmities, that his bowels may be filled with mercy, according to the flesh, that he may know according to the flesh how to succor his people according to their infirmities… nevertheless the Son of God suffereth according to the flesh that he might take upon him the sins of his people, that he might blot out their transgressions according to the power of his deliverance…”

After Christ had fulfilled this suffering in the garden, He was betrayed by Judas, His disciple and friend who had witnessed the many miracles He worked during His ministry. Though He had the power to overcome and escape the multitude that was trying to take and arrest Him, Christ knew the prophecies given by ancient prophets must be fulfilled to complete the deliverance of His people from spiritual and physical death. So Christ allowed Himself to be taken by the multitude and be brought before the high priest and judges.