Meet Michelle Neser, the manager of Windsor Manor

Michelle Neser, a senior studying communication, manages a staff of 12 and is currently responsible for overseeing 344 student housing beds at Windsor Manor.

Naser’s decision to move to Rexburg, while becoming the building manager of Windsor Manor, was not an easy one. She originally moved to Virginia with her ex-husband, who was in the Air Force. When the couple split, Neser stayed in Virginia until her children graduated high school.

Her youngest child decided to go on a mission and requested that Neser stay in Virginia until his return. During that time, Neser worked for an accountant and eventually made the decision to move closer to her mother in Washington.

As the property manager, Neser handles everything from hiring and firing to ensuring tenants are happy and their needs are met. She works closely with the school to ensure all rules and regulations are followed, making her job a crucial component of student life at Windsor Manor.

Nesar was torn between BYU and BYU-I, both of which were within her price range. She applied to both universities hoping one would turn her down, making her decision easier. However, both universities accepted her, and Neser had to make a tough decision.

She prayed and went to the temple to help her make the right decision. Then, during a visit to Idaho to attend a friend’s graduation, she met a professor who left a lasting impression on her. Neser’s friend graduated from BYU-I with a psychology degree and had a professor who made a significant impact on her life. She wanted Neser to meet him, so she introduced them at her graduation ceremony.

Although they only shook hands and did not have a conversation, the professor’s name kept coming back to Neser’s mind. She could not understand why. Eventually, she listened to her gut feeling and emailed the professor, sending him her resume and explaining her situation.

To her surprise, a few hours later, she received a call from a woman who introduced herself as the managing partner of Windsor Manor. She said she received Neser’s email from the manager’s husband, the professor Neser had emailed. The woman was looking for a new manager, and after reviewing Neser’s resume, she thought she would be a good fit.

Neser was hesitant at first, but after careful consideration, she decided to take a chance and move to Rexburg. She accepted the position at Windsor Manor and has managed it for almost three years.

Neser shared that her experience at the housing complex has been fulfilling, and she has learned many valuable lessons.

“I’ve learned that we all have something to give, and we all have a story to tell,” Neser said. “Sometimes, people just need someone to listen to them and to validate them.”

One of Neser’s most memorable experiences at Windsor Manor was during the pandemic when the facility was on lockdown, and residents were unable to see their families. Neser and her team came up with creative ways to keep the residents engaged and connected with their loved ones.

“We had window visits, video chats and phone calls,” Neser said. “We made sure our residents knew they were loved and cared for.”

Neser’s story is a testament to the power of taking chances and trusting gut feelings. Her journey from Virginia to Rexburg was full of trails.

Managing Windsor Manor while pursuing her bachelor’s in communication along with juggling her responsibilities as a single mother in her 60s is a reminder that sometimes the most unexpected paths can lead us to our greatest successes.

“I never would have imagined myself here, but I love it,” Neser said. “I love the people, the community and the residents. It’s been an amazing journey, and I’m grateful for it.”

Despite the challenges she faced, Neser found a way to make the best of her situation and continue moving forward. Her role as the residential property manager of Windsor Manor reflects her dedication to ensuring that students have a safe and comfortable living environment during their time at school.

Neser hopes to share a message with her fellow students in Rexburg.

“Life will throw you curveballs,” Neser said. “You’ll wake up one morning and go this sucks. Be true to yourself. My life motto is to do the best you can with what you have and let the Lord take care of the rest.”