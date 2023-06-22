Meet you at the market

Located at the Madison County Fairgrounds, this farmers market has been around for several years and offers more than the typical produce grown by the local farmers. The market has a consistent flow of traffic between the hours of 4-8 p.m. every Friday.

The event allows for growth in vendor opportunities each week as any person can apply online to become a vendor.

Variety of homemade Jams and Jellies at Black Bear Family Farms’ booth at the Rexburg farmers market. Photo credit: Chester Chan.

There are 30 booths that have consistently signed up each week to sell this summer. In total, there are 72 booths available for occupancy while roughly 45 vendors week after week have been signed up through October 6.

Recurring companies include Audrey’s Apples, Eat Sweet by Taylor, Fairland Lemonade, The Corndog Company and Sugared Moose Mini Donuts.