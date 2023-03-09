Montpelier Idaho Temple announces groundbreaking

On Monday The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the groundbreaking of the Montpelier Idaho Temple will take place on June 17.

Elder Ryan K. Olsen of the Quorum of the Seventy will preside at the groundbreaking. While attendance at the groundbreaking is by invitation only, it will be broadcast live to those living in the proposed temple district comprised of over 15,000 members.

The temple was announced in the April 2022 general conference.

The location of the temple was announced on May 20, 2022, as being “built on a 2.6-acre site located on the northeast corner of Washington and Sixth Street in Montpelier,” according to the Church news release.

Montpelier Idaho is roughly 160 miles from Rexburg Idaho, where the new Teton River Idaho Temple will be built as the second temple in the city.

While plans for the groundbreaking of the Teton River Temple will be announced, the temple was announced on September 19, 2022. The temple will be built on a 16.6-acre plot of land located northwest of Second E. 2000 N. in Rexburg, Idaho.

There are no current renderings of building plans for the two-story building of about 27,000 square feet, but it will be made available at a later date.

For more information on the Montpelier Idaho Temple, visit the Church’s website.