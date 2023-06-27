New changes on Preach My Gospel manual now available

On June 22, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the second edition of the Preach My Gospel manual. The changes are available in the Gospel Library app.

The manual is a guide for missionaries of the Church to help preach to those whom they serve worldwide. President Russell M. Nelson first made the announcement to the public through his social media.

“This new edition comes at a time when the world is rapidly changing,” President Nelson said in the announcement video. “(It) reflects a sensitivity to many of those changes. It contains some of the best instruction I have ever seen to help people accept the Lord’s invitation to come unto Him.”

Here are the new changes that were added to the manual according to a Church press release:

Introduction to Preach My Gospel

“The introduction is significantly simplified and reduced. More emphasis is placed on members (not just missionaries) using Preach My Gospel.”

Chapter 1: Fulfill Your Missionary Purpose

“This chapter has more clarity around the doctrine of Christ and the importance of making covenants with God. Sections about establishing the Church and becoming a successful missionary have also been enhanced.”

Chapter 2: Search the Scriptures and Put on the Armor of God

“This chapter has additional encouragement and promises for diligent scripture study. It also includes a new section outlining safeguards for using technology.”

Chapter 3: Study and Teach the Gospel of Jesus Christ

“This chapter provides new instruction about preparing to teach. It summarizes the importance of this joyful, hopeful ordinance and covenant. A new plan of salvation visual has been added. Lesson 4 combines what were previously lessons 4 and 5 into a new lesson titled ‘Becoming Lifelong Disciples of Jesus Christ.’ The teachings in this lesson are organized according to specific aspects of the baptismal covenant.”

Chapter 4: Seek and Rely on the Spirit

“The quotations in this chapter are updated with teachings from current Church leaders. The ‘Word of Caution’ section is also expanded.”

Chapter 5: Use the Power of the Book of Mormon

“This chapter has been updated with teachings from current Church leaders and the Book of Mormon. The ‘Questions of the Soul’ section also includes substantial updates.”

Chapter 6: Seek Christlike Attributes

“A new section titled ‘Integrity’ has also been included.”

Chapter 7: Learn Your Mission Language

“This chapter has been simplified and reflects the latest approaches to language learning.”

Chapter 8: Accomplish the Work through Goals and Plans

“This chapter greatly simplifies the goal-setting process and includes the two new key indicators for conversion (“Lessons with a Member Participating” and “New Converts Attending Sacrament Meeting”). These new indicators are intended to help missionaries better unite with members in the Lord’s work and help new members continue to progress spiritually. This chapter also includes two appendices with detailed examples of how missionaries can use the goal-setting process in working with people they are teaching and in finding new people to teach.”

Chapter 9: Find People to Teach

“This chapter has new instruction and many new ideas for finding people to teach, including some based on using technology and the Preach My Gospel app. It includes a new section on the importance of always being engaged in finding people to teach called ‘Keep Lines in the Water.’ This chapter includes additional ideas on how missionaries can support members in their efforts to apply the principles of love, share and invite.”

Chapter 10: Teach to Build Faith in Jesus Christ

“This chapter now includes instruction on following the Savior’s example in teaching, teaching by the Spirit, teaching children, helping people access the scriptures, using technology, and inviting members to participate. It also provides more help on teaching someone from a non-Christian background.”

Chapter 11: Help People Make and Keep Commitments

“This chapter now has additional teachings about the importance of conversion and Spirit-led invitations. It also provides more guidance on helping people keep commitments. A section titled ‘Come and Stay’ is new.”

Chapter 12: Help People Prepare for Baptism and Confirmation

“The revisions in this chapter align with the new General Handbook regarding baptism and confirmation. The section ‘After Baptism and Confirmation’ is expanded to emphasize helping new members participate in the blessings of the temple.”

Chapter 13: Unite with Leaders and Members to Establish the Church

“The instruction in this chapter align with the General Handbook on the roles and responsibilities of local leaders in their efforts to share the gospel. This chapter provides helpful instruction to missionaries and local leaders about weekly coordination meetings. It also highlights principles for sharing the gospel.”