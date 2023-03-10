Pennsylvania official says Moscow murder suspect was concealing DNA evidence

Bryan Kohberger, the murder suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students, was attempting to conceal DNA evidence at the time of his arrest in his home in Pennsylvania, an official revealed Friday.

Upon raiding his home on Dec. 30, police found Kohberger “awake in the kitchen area dressed in shorts and a shirt and wearing latex medical type gloves and apparently was taking his personal trash and putting it into separate zip lock baggies,” Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso told BRC 13 on Friday.

Mancuso implied Kohberger did this to conceal potential DNA evidence that could be extracted from his garbage.

The arrest was made after weeks-long surveillance on the Kohberger home in Chestnuthill Township, Pennsylvania during which law enforcement collected DNA evidence from their trash but was only able to recover profiles from his parents.

Based on this information, it is possible he had separately disposed of or destroyed his personal garbage throughout his time at his home to prevent its recovery by authorities.

The surveillance was confirmed on a search warrant from the time of Kohberger’s arrest that was unsealed by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office on Feb. 28 and revealed the items police looked for and collected during the raid.

The items on Kohberger that law enforcement took include:

— a silver flashlight

— four medical-style gloves

— a large T-shirt (Arizona Jean Co.)

— a large black sweatshirt (Washington State Cougars)

— a pair of black and white size 13 shoes (Nike)

— a pair of black socks (Under Amour)

— black shorts (Under Armour)

— black boxers (Under Armour)

— one cheek swab

Mancuso said the cheek swab is key as it can be compared to DNA collected from a knife sheath found at the crime scene.

The DNA from the knife sheath was a familial match to the DNA recovered from the Kohbergers’ garbage.

His shoes can also be compared to possible shoe prints from the crime scene.

Kohberger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.