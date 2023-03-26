Preparing for general conference

This year’s general conference will be on April 1 and 2. The semi-annual event is anticipated by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worldwide.

General conference is an opportunity to hear from leaders in the Church. This weekend-long conference is where many new announcements are made and new temple locations are announced. It is a spiritually significant weekend and preparing can help you get the best out of it. Here are a few ways to invite the Spirit into your preparation:

— Review Come Follow Me

Everyone in the Church follows the same curriculum for the year, including the General Authorities. Reviewing impressions you have had throughout the year, or catching up, can prepare you to understand the stories in new ways and recognize their importance if mentioned.

— Revisit past general conferences

Take the opportunity to listen to your favorite speakers or dig into topics you are curious about. Just because it is a few years older doesn’t mean it can’t still apply to your questions or struggles.

— Visit the Temple

Nadira Cordova, Brigham Young University alumna, makes a point of visiting the temple leading up to general conference, bringing with her questions and an open heart to impressions that could be impactful.

— Prayer and reflection

Turn to the Lord in prayer about questions or struggles. Write down the impressions and questions you have and bring them with you to general conference. Maren Melfhoff, a member of the Church, brings questions with her to every conference and feels that it makes the messages more personal and impactful.