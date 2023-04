President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of 15 new temples to be built in the coming years. They are as follows:

— Retalhuleu, Guatemala

— Iquitos, Peru

— Teresina, Brazil

— Natal, Brazil

— Tuguegarao City, Philippines

— Iloilo, Philippines

— Jakarta, Indonesia

— Hamburg, Germany

— Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

— San Jose, California

— Bakersfield, California

— Springfield, Missouri

— Winchester, Virginia

— Charlotte, North Carolina

— Harrisburg, Pennsylvania