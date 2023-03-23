Professionals meet and greet at Communication Networking Fair

On Tuesday, in the John Taylor Building, the Communication Networking Fair, hosted by the PRSSA (Public Relations Student Society of America), reached for the stars as students looking to talk to some of the best in their field came to BYU-Idaho.

With representation from Crumbl, Aptive Environmental and more, students had a chance to talk to representatives from many different companies and entities.

“I’m so grateful for all the people who came out to present and also to those who came out to learn,” said Brogan Houston, one the organizers of the event. “At the end of the day, that’s the reason why we put on events like this — to help grow connections between students and professionals and to help them explore different potential career paths.”

With more events soon to come, the PRSSA and communication enthusiasts are excited to continue to expand their pool of knowledge across the city of Rexburg.

For notifications on future events, look at I-Belong.