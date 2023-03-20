Reach for the Stars at the Communication Networking Fair

The Communication Networking Fair, a public relations event hosted by the Public Relations Student Society of America, is slated to open Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Taylor building at BYU-Idaho.

With over a dozen communication professionals presenting their jobs and their experience, students are encouraged to bring resumes and business cards to not only connect with others but even potentially land internships and full-time positions.

“It’s not your usual TED Talk kind of presentation,” said Brogan Houston, a member of PRSSA and part of the group organizing the fair. “Instead of being on a stage, presenters will have their own booths so that students can walk and view multiple booths at once, really connecting with them and getting some one on one interactions.”

The Communication Networking Fair will be Tuesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Taylor building. Refreshments will be provided.