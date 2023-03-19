Rexburg Community Choir is looking for new members

The Rexburg Community Arts Department is putting together a community choir with hopes to involve members of the community and BYU-Idaho students alike.

“We in the Rexburg Cultural Arts Department have been dreaming this up for about a year now,” said Emily Miller, Rexburg Arts media manager. “We have so many talented people here, and we wanted to provide another opportunity for people who love to sing in a choir to be able to do that.”

The choir’s next performance will be a concert entitled “The Spirit of Spring” on Saturday, April 29 at the Rexburg Tabernacle. The group meets on Saturday mornings to practice for their concerts in the Rexburg Tabernacle.

“Ages 6-11 practice from 10-10:45 a.m., and ages 12 to adult practice from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.,” Miller said. “Each group is learning some of their own songs and some songs that we will sing together as one big family choir.”

The choir is meant to be accessible to everyone, regardless of their current skill level.

“The music for the older group is a bit more advanced, but should be enjoyable for those who have some choral experience,” Miller said. “If you’ve never been in a choir before and you want to give it a try, we’d love to have you.”

Visit Rexburgarts.org to register to be part of the choir.