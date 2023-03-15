Rexburg residents can watch the Daybell trial

All public portions of the trial for Lori Vallow-Daybell will be streamed live at a designated viewing room in the Madison County Courthouse.

The trial begins April 3.

Members of the public wishing to attend the trial viewing in Madison County will have to reserve a seat online on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Reservations can only be made for one day at a time and must be made one business day prior to the trial day (Ex. Friday for Monday).

When it becomes available, a reservation can be requested by clicking on the link for the desired location or by sending an email to VallowDaybellTrial@adacounty.id.gov.

Attendees will need to bring the reservation confirmation email and government-issued photo identification.

The trial will be held at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. Additional seating will be provided in an overflow viewing location in the courthouse. Seating for the public in the Ada County Courthouse is also subject to a reservation system.

Conduct orders for attendees in either location were issued by Seventh Judicial District.

Spectators in Madison County will be subject to security screening and will not be allowed to record, photograph or transmit audio, images or video from the viewing room. Electronic devices must be off or silent and laptops will be permitted if microphones and cameras are disabled.

Rules for attendees at the Ada County Courthouse and more information about reservations can be found on the Ada County website.

Vallow is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell, the first wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.

The Vallow’s trial is expected to last for ten weeks.