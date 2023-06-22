Rexburg’s drive-thru food pantry

Every third Tuesday of the month, volunteers gather food to pass out at the Rexburg Mobile Food Pantry. The pantry is open to drive through and get needed food between 4-7 p.m. or until food runs out.

Each family is given a large amount of fresh and frozen food to use. June featured potatoes, sweet potatoes, pears, apples, a mix of citrus with both oranges and grapefruit, milk, three kinds of meat and other boxed food.

Volunteers making food boxes. Photo credit: Haley Hopkins.

Travis Layton has been volunteering for ten years at the mobile pantry now. When he first started, it was because he himself needed the food, so he volunteered and took food home with him. Now he just volunteers.

“I enjoy serving the community and it’s really easy, it’s four hours a month and you do a lot of good in those four hours,” Layton said.

Volunteers are not only welcome but relied on for the Rexburg Mobile Food Pantry to run. Volunteers meet at the warehouse where the cars will pick up the food at 4915 S Yellowstone Hwy. Volunteers are asked to come at 3:30 p.m. to help prepare.

Volunteers signing in at the Rexburg Mobile Food Pantry. Photo credit: Haley Hopkins.

“You come, you volunteer, and you leave in a good mood,” Layton said. “It’s contagious. You go home happy no matter how your day was.”

More information is available at Rexburg Mobile Food Pantry’s Facebook.