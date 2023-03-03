Senator Crapo highlights accomplishments in new report

Senator Mike Crapo released a report detailing his legislative achievements during the 117th Congress. The 117th Congress ran from Jan. 3, 2021, through Jan. 3, 2023.

Crapo served on three committees: The Senate Finance Committee; Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee; and Senate Budget Committee.

On these committees, he sponsored and co-sponsored:

— 203 pieces of standalone legislation (20 sponsored and 183 co-sponsored)

— 102 Senate Resolutions (two sponsored and 100 co-sponsored)

— 83 amendments (35 sponsored and 48 co-sponsored)

Crapo expressed gratitude to all those who helped him throughout the last two years.

“With your help and guidance, I will continue to push back against the overreach of the federal government and work to tackle our growing federal debt while ensuring the long-term viability of programs for veterans and seniors,” Crapo said.

Afghanistan

The United States withdrew its last troops from Afghanistan in August 2021. In relation to the withdrawal, Crapo:

— Signed a letter urging the President to ensure all American citizens, allies and partners wishing to leave Afghanistan would be safely evacuated.

— Called on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to develop and conduct outreach to veterans and provide them with mental health resources.

— Co-sponsored the Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act, which proposed sanctions for terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

Crapo said he continues to pray for families who lost service members and thanked diplomatic and military personnel involved in getting troops out.

“They have served with valor and distinction,” Crapo said.

Protecting the second amendment

Crapo introduced several pieces of legislation aimed at protecting the right to bear arms including the Fair Access to Banking Act. This bill would prohibit banks and other financial service providers from discriminating against constitutionally-protected industries and law-abiding businesses, such as firearms manufacturers.

“Over the last few years, we have seen a disturbing trend in the financial services industry involving the intentional discrimination of entire industries by the largest banks in the United States,” Crapo said. “Companies and customers complying with federal and state law must have access to credit and services based on their creditworthiness, rather than social or political pressure.”

Securing the border

Crapo joined other senators striving to extend Title 42 authority at the Mexican border until February 2025.

Title 42 allowed border patrol agents to reject migrants to maintain public health and not bring communicable diseases and was repopularized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crapo co-sponsored a bill known as The Stop Fentanyl Border Crossings Act that would expand this authority to turn back migrants to combat the smuggling of drugs across the border.

“This bill will help address the public health crisis facilitated by drug smuggling and enable our enforcement authorities on the border to keep a tighter grip on the record-breaking flow of illegal border crossings,” Crapo said.

To learn more about the legislation proposed by Senator Crapo in the 117th Congress, visit Crapo’s website through this link.