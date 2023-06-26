Sense and Sensibility to show on campus

Sense and Sensibility is an upcoming play directed by Jennie Pardoe which starts in the Eliza R. Snow Black Box Theater on June 28.

Some cast members of Sense and Sensibility. Photo courtesy of the BYU-Idaho Theater Department.

“It is a very fun and fast-paced play based on Jane Austen’s book,” said Karlee Klitgaard, the assistant director of the show.

The story, set in England in 1800, is about two sisters, Marianne & Elinor, and how they handle life after their father passes. Marianne is an emotional character who takes action through her feelings, while Elinor is more sensible and follows the rules in a society that spread rumors.

Theater promotional photos. Photo courtesy of the BYU-Idaho Theater Department.

For more information, visit the Sense and Sensibility BYU-Idaho page.