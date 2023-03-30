Skyline Research provides evidence of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” relevance

On Friday at 5 p.m., Skyline Research will discuss how to become a peacemaker through the research done on “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.” The event will take place in the Hyrum Manwaring Center.

The proclamation describes the importance of families in maintaining and building a strong, stable society. It shares various traditional family values.

“It is written by prophets and still today, it is more relevant than it ever was,” said Abrianna Rice, a senior studying communication.

During the event, this organization will explain the purpose of their research and why they created “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” website.

This website displays their research with resources to scriptures, scholarly studies, personal experiences and other references directly related to every sentence of the proclamation. With these resources, people can gain an understanding of the proclamation.

Rice helped Skyline Research with their website and research for her senior project.

Rice explains that some people think the document is “dead” and irrelevant while other people feel the document is “alive” and relevant today.

From her research, Rice interviewed 30 people, mostly members of the Church who had read the Family Proclamation. She explained that one in three people, in her interviews, said that it was a “dead” document.

During their upcoming event, Skyline Research will spread awareness for their website and the study tools they have created.

“I think the number one thing that I want people to understand is if you believe our prophet today is a seer and a revelator, then you’ll believe that the Family Proclamation is also a word of God,” Rice said. “It is scripture because they haven’t changed it, and they’re not going to.”