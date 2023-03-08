Spud Kings beat Eagles advancing to second round of playoffs

The season is not over for the Idaho Falls Spud Kings as they swept the Northern Colorado Eagles this weekend in their first-ever playoff series.

Despite the fact that the Spud Kings were both lower-seeded and the visiting team in both games, they managed to handle their opponent without giving up a lead throughout the whole series.

After a 4-1 win on Friday, the Spud Kings returned to the Greeley Ice Haus Saturday to take the series with a 6-4 victory. Forward George Goodwin had four goals in the series, including a hat-trick in game two.

The Spud Kings will face the first-seed Utah Outliers in the second round of the playoffs. All games will be played in West Valley, Utah, but all the games will be available to watch on HockeyTV.com.

The sixth-seed Provo Predators lost their series to the Pueblo Bulls, meaning that the Spud Kings no longer have a chance of playing more home games this season.

If the Spud Kings win their series against the Outliers, they will face the winner of the other series, the Bulls versus the Ogden Mustangs in the Division Final. The two teams that make the final will go to the National Championship in Utica, New York, which will take place from March 23 to March 28.