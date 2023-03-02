Spud Kings to face Eagles in first round of playoffs

The Idaho Falls Spud Kings will face the Northern Colorado Eagles in a best-of-three series in the USPHL playoffs this weekend.

The two teams played each other twice last weekend. The Spud Kings pulled out the win in both games, causing them to move up a spot in the Mountain Division standings.

The entire series will be played in Greeley, Colorado, home of the Eagles. Spud Kings fans based in Idaho can watch the games at HockeyTV.com, the official streaming partner of the USPHL.

The winner of this series will go on to play either the Utah Outliers or the Ogden Mustangs in the second round of playoffs.

The higher-seeded team maintains home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs, meaning that the only situation in which the Spud Kings would play at home is if they faced the last-place Provo Predators in the division final.

The winner and the runner-up of the Mountain Division will go on to play in the National Championship in Utica, New York from March 23 to March 28.