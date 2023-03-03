Strings music ensemble showcases students’ hard work

Wednesday night’s string ensemble was the first strings performance of the semester and showcased classic music from the likes of Mozart and Beethoven.

For the students who performed Wednesday night, it was the first time they were able to showcase the work they have put in throughout the first six weeks of the semester.

Most of the students who performed in the strings ensemble will be taking the second half of the semester to compete and perform in Boise.

Many family members and friends of the student performers were in attendance.

Mateo Hernandez, a senior studying advanced vehicle systems, was in attendance to cheer for his girlfriend.

“I’m mostly curious to hear play,” Hernandez said. “I’ve heard her play in the symphony orchestra, so I’m looking forward to hearing her play solo.”

Josh Powell, a sophomore studying animal science, was able to showcase his skills on the viola and enjoy the company of a live audience.

“I just love the dynamics of the hall,” Powell said.

In total, the strings ensemble included 14 pieces from differing classical composers and featured string instruments such as the violin, viola and cello.

For more information about musical events such as the strings ensemble, visit BYU-Idaho’s I-Belong.