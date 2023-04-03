Sunday afternoon session of general conference

The 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints concluded with the Sunday afternoon session.

Elder Dallin H. Oaks, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

After a brief introduction, Elder Oaks spoke nothing but quotes from Jesus Christ.

He directed listeners to use the scriptures to direct their lives. Then he proceeded to use the scriptures to help people direct their lives.

In addition to his admonition to use the scriptures, Elder Oaks conveyed the character of Jesus Christ. His selected quotes advised the audience to live Christlike lives and to keep eternal perspectives, among other things.

Elder Oaks’ quotes came from the books of Matthew, Luke and John from the New Testament and the book of 3 Nephi from the Book of Mormon.

President M. Russell Ballard, President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Ballard presented a list of the four things that matter most. The list was as follows:

1. A relationship with God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Ghost.

2. Family relationships.

3. Following the impressions of the Spirit, especially in important relationships.

4. Being converted to the Lord.

He advised the audience to remember these things. He also invited members of the audience to bear their testimonies more often.

Like many speakers before him in this weekend’s General Conference, Elder Ballard emphasized the importance of being “peaceful followers of Jesus Christ.” He stated that this would allow the Holy Ghost to touch the hearts of more people.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

On this Palm Sunday, Elder Rasband spoke about the traditions of Palm Sunday.

He began with a story from his visit to Ghana on a previous Palm Sunday. Disciples of Jesus Christ lined the streets with palm leaves in their hands — just like the people did as Jesus prepared to be crucified over 2,000 years ago — to show devotion to the Savior.

Later on in his talk, Elder Rasband told the story of the Ten Virgins, as recorded in the New Testament. He advised the audience to fill their lamps — just as the five wise virgins had done — by doing what they know to be right.

Elder Vern P. Stanfill of the Seventy

Elder Stanfill commenced with a story from his childhood, farming with his father.

As a boy, he struggled to understand why his father’s combine didn’t collect every bit of grain — some was wasted.His father responded that this was the best the machine could do, and that that was good enough for him.

Elder Stanfill related this to Christ’s commandment given in Matthew to be perfect. He said that Christ doesn’t expect anyone not to make mistakes, but that he does ask that they do their best.

“We must remember that whatever our best but imperfect offering is, the Savior can make it perfect,” Elder Stanfill said. “No matter how insignificant our efforts may seem, we must never underestimate the Savior’s power.”

He continued by reminding the audience not to compare themselves to others. He did, however, petition the audience to recognize Christlike attributes in others and to try to emulate those.

He quoted President Russell M. Nelson: “The Lord loves effort.”

Elder W. Mark Bassett of the Seventy

Elder Bassett provided perspective into Christ’s resurrection with an explanation of the culture of the people in those days.

At that time, it was customary for the dead’s family members to wait three days after the person’s death before losing hope that the person would get better. At the end of the three days, the person would start to stink, at which point everyone would know that there was no hope of life any longer.

Christ was petitioned to heal Lazarus, as recorded in the New Testament, but he delayed the healing because he was helping others along the way. After three days, Lazarus’ family declared him dead — he began to stink. Christ, however, still healed him, even after those three days.

He also spoke about several other miracles that Christ performed, declaring that miracles are possible.

Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt, recently released as the first counselor of the Young Men General Presidency and called into the General seventy

Elder Corbitt told of a conversation with a lady who wanted to know why he believed in Jesus Christ. He told the lady of the Plan of Salvation, then explained Christ’s role in the Plan: the Atonement.

He then directed the members of the audience to consider how they would teach the importance of Jesus Christ to their children and to friends who are unfamiliar with the gospel.

Elder David A. Bednar, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Beginning with the story of Enoch, a prophet whose story is recorded in the Old Testament, Elder Bednar expressed an understanding of those who feel inadequate.

Initially, Enoch did not feel like the right person to complete his assigned task. But, with trust in the God and with time to learn and grow, he was able to lead his entire city to exaltation.

Elder Bednar invited the members of the audience to abide with Christ and to allow Christ to abide in them. He went on to explain how to do these things.

His advice included focusing on Christ and to centralize His messages and purposes. It also included keeping the commandments.

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

First, President Nelson thanked those who made this session of General Conference possible. Then, he relayed the importance of the Atonement, especially as it relates to the Easter season.

“The main reason we celebrate Christmas is because of Easter,” President Nelson said.

He admonished the members of the audience to repent and to allow Christ to heal them.

“I plead with you to come unto Him so that He can heal you,” President Nelson said. “He will heal you from sin as you repent. He will heal you from sadness and fear. He will heal you from the wounds of this world.”

President Nelson then announced the construction of 15 new temples. The list of temples can be found here.