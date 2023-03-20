‘Sweeter Dreams with Braden Price’ helps listeners sleep

Braden Price, a senior studying communication, presented his senior project, Sweeter Dreams with Braden Price, at the Senior Showcase on March 16.

His project is a bedtime stories podcast that features personal stories he wrote and recorded himself. His main goal in making the project was to help people smile before they fell asleep.

“What really kept me going was the messages I would get from people,” Price said. “Someone texted me saying, ‘hey, I have COVID right now. I haven’t been sleeping well. Hearing your podcast helped me relax and helped me feel much better.’ If I could get one person to smile, the episode was worth it.”

Price’s goal for the project was to reach at least 100 plays. He surpassed this goal by 90 plays.

“You have to have a reason for talking,” Price said. “If you’re just talking to talk, it’s just noise, you’re not giving value. My biggest goal for this was to actually provide value with every episode. I wanted to be able to share this proudly, and be able to say, ‘hey, look what I made, because I believe it actually can help people.’”

Price wanted all of his stories to include Christ-like attributes. He made sure each story he shared had a helpful moral.

“I really try hard to make sure it’s high-quality writing,” Price said. “Being able to have 14 of those for how many episodes I did, I started running out really quickly. I would have to gather a lot more before I did a season 2, but I do want to do a season 2 one day.”

Sweeter Dreams with Braden Price is available on Spotify.