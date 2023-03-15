Temple updates from Washington and Wyoming

Monday, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the location for the Cody Wyoming Temple and the opening house and dedication dates for the Moses Lake Washington Temple.

Located about 50 miles from the east entrance to Yellowstone National Park, Cody Wyoming will be home to the third temple in the state. According to the Church Newsroom, the temple will be located “on the northwest side of Skyline Drive at Cody Canal in Cody, Wyoming.” It is planned to be approximately 9,950 square feet and a single story.

The Moses Lake Washington Temple open house begins on Aug. 4 and will be open to the public every day except Sunday until Aug. 19. The temple is located on Yonezawa Boulevard — across the street from Yonezawa Park — in Moses Lake, Washington. Next to the temple, a new 17,000-square-foot meetinghouse was built as well.

The dedication of the temple will be on Sunday, Sept. 17 and will have a session at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Both sessions will be broadcast to all congregations living in the Moses Lake Washington Temple district. More information will be available as the date of the event approaches.

Before the open house, a media day event will be held on July 31. According to the Church news release, “invited guests will also tour the Moses Lake Washington Temple from Tuesday, August 1, until Thursday, August 3.”