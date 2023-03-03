The Freeze ice the Bruins

Dressed in their signature purple uniforms, the Freeze pulled off a comeback this past Wednesday against the Bruins, winning the match 89-76.

The Bruins held onto a comfortable lead, never allowing the Freeze to gain their footing. Led by a 25-point campaign by starting small forward Zachary Stoner, the Bruins continued to hold onto the lead throughout the first half and carried it into the third quarter leading by as much as 7.

After a nice run by the Bruins — making the score 54-49 — and a Freeze timeout, the Freeze went on a 14-2 run, putting them up 7 toward the end of the third quarter. Jensen Riley’s three consecutive 3-pointers enabled the Freeze to end the third quarter leading by 8 points.

With a huge run to put them up, the Freeze never looked back, going on multiple runs to match the Bruins for the remainder of the game. Unable to crack the Freeze’s defense, the Bruins would eventually fall with an end score of 89-76.

With this win, the Freeze improved to 4-3 on the season and continue their hunt for a top seed in this year’s playoffs.