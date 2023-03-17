Home Campus Unity through diversity with Amelat Dance Company

Unity through diversity with Amelat Dance Company

Jessica Clark
-
0
Unity through diversity with Amelat Dance Company
Students rehearsing Photo credit: Jessica Clark

Amelat Dance Company is made up of students from Ecuador to Tuvalu but has made its home on campus at BYU-Idaho.

logo for Amelat dance company
Amelat logo Photo credit: Efrain Becerra

Amelat is a word that means the western continent, from Canada all the way to Argentina. This word was chosen because of the group’s mission: To create unity through the diverse student population at BYU-I.

Student rehearsing Ecuadorian dance at byui
amelat dance co Photo credit: Jessica Clark

The dance company is preparing for BYU-I’s upcoming culture night, where dances representing cultures from all over the world will be performed.

Student turns during dance rehearsal
Amelat student rehearsing Photo credit: Jessica Clark

Amelat will perform several dances at culture night. The Caribbean, Micronesia and Ecuador will all be represented by the dance company.

Student stand with hands on hips
Amelat Students rehearsing Photo credit: Jessica Clark

Jayne Lucas, a senior studying public policy and administration, choreographed the dance representing the Caribbean. She wants to share Caribbean culture with others.

students dancing at Byu-I
students rehearsing Photo credit: Jessica Clark

“Dancing is everywhere in the Caribbean,” said Lucas. “It’s in everything because we really believe in expressing ourselves not with our words, but also with our bodies. You know, dancing is great for — obviously — having fun, but it’s also a way of communication.”

students dancing
Students rehearsing Caribbean dance Photo credit: Jessica Clark

There are a few things she wants people to know about Caribbean culture.

“If you want to experience something different you go to the Caribbean because there’s this warmth that, in nature but also in the attitude of the people,” Lucas said.

Dance plays a big role in Caribbean culture, especially when it comes to Carnival, which is where Lucas pulled inspiration from for her choreography.

Many of those performing Lucas’ choreography are from various countries in the Caribbean region of the world, but some are from other places, including the United States.

Amelat’s Ecuadorian dance was choreographed by Paula Cañar, a sophomore studying exercise physiology. Cañar is from Ecuador and wants to share her culture with other students.

“I wanted to do share my time with everybody and you know, to pose my culture and embrace my culture, and let all the people unite together while dancing, you know, dancing is like a form of expression,” Cañar said. “So you don’t need to use words. You just need to feel the music and that’s it. It flows, it naturally flows, and that’s the best part of it, of dance.”

With the upcoming cultural night at BYU-I, Amelat is putting all its attention into dance. Normally, it would be a mix between dance and activities where students can share their culture with others.

Those who are interested in participating with Amelat in the future can reach out via the dance company’s Instagram page. No prior knowledge of dance is necessary.

MOST RECENT

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv