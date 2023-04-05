Viking Wihongi shares passion for rugby

Viking Wihongi, a senior studying mechanical engineering, has been playing rugby on and off for the last 15 years.

Wihongi started playing rugby as a kid and started playing club level in middle school. Throughout middle school, high school and college, he’s continued to play wherever he’s lived.

Wihongi has played for Park City’s Haggis Rugby Football Club, which is the feeder team for the professional league. Throughout the years he’s been playing he’s competed in several states including Arizona, California, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

“One challenge of rugby is probably making sure your tolerance for fatigue is up,” Wihongi said. “You start getting hurt if you’re not very fit. You have to have a lot of discipline about working out on you’re own. That’s the biggest issue.”

In the 15 years that he’s been playing the sport, he’s sustained several injuries including dislocating both of his shoulders, breaking multiple fingers, hyperextending his arm and dislocating his hip.

“My least favorite part about rugby is getting knocked out,” Wihongi said. “My favorite is when we’re going up against a team that’s really good.”

Here in Rexburg, he plays for the Yeti’s which competes against teams in Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming.

To learn more about Rexburg’s rugby team, you can visit Yeti’s Facebook page here.