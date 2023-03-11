Woodwind chamber plays for crowd

On March 7, the woodwind chamber recital showed local Rexburg talent. Seats were scarce with five minutes to spare until the event began. The crowd was a mix of family members, couples and peers showing their support.

Bassoon musicians started the night, and after, the performance moved into the sounds of flutes, abodes and the French horn.

The sacrifice of the performers was apparent throughout the performance. This was found in the musicians’ faces after the songs were performed — a mix of relief and joy. That wasn’t the only sacrifice of the night, the Wilkes family drove three hours to watch their son Kimball Wilkes, a junior studying biomedicine, perform.

“(It was an) intimate evening of culture with highbrow music and good company, great time overall,” said Preston Wilkes, Kimball Wilkes’ younger brother.

Later in the recital, Keziah Roderick played the harp accompanied by Mariah Bell on the flute.

While the recital went longer than expected, the audience was wrapped in each piece and found a connection to the musicians performing them.

Just as sweet as the night began, the performance continued to inspire the audience. The saxophone ensembles left a sweet taste in the mouths of the audience to wrap up the recital.

Suzanne Wilkes, the mother of Kimball Wilkes, commented on the talent and overall performances, especially about the saxophone ensembles.

“It brightened up the evening,” Suzanne Wilkes said. “Very wonderful.”

Each group of musicians was uniquely different from the others; this reminded the audience that differences can make something incredible.

To learn more about upcoming events and how to get involved, look at the Department of Music’s page.