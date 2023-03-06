Yellowstone temporarily closes various park roads

Yellowstone National Park will close a number of roads throughout the next few weeks in order to prepare for the spring season.

The roads were previously covered in groomed snow for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, hiking and other winter activities. They will be closed for as long as it takes to plow them.

The roads will close at 9 p.m. the following days:

March 5: Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

March 7: Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village

March 12: Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge Junction

March 15: South, West and East entrances and all remaining roads

Food and guest services, such as restaurants, gift shops and information centers, will also be closed with the roads that lead to them.

The North entrance of the park, located in Gardiner, Montana, remains open year-round, as the weather permits.

For the latest updates on Yellowstone roads:

— See the status map on the National Park Service website

— Call the Yellowstone information line at (307) 344-2117

— Sign up for mobile alerts by texting 82190 to 888-777

For more information on Yellowstone road closures, see the park’s latest press release.